Fla. Appellate Judge Scolds Atty For Misgendering Her

By Khorri Atkinson (January 20, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate judge used her dissenting opinion in a parental rights case to call out a Miami-based attorney for misgendering her twice in a court filing, saying it "does not appear to be a typographical error." Judge Martha C. Warner of the Fourth District Court of Appeal did not name the attorney who filed a motion for a rehearing in the case and referred to Judge Warner as "he" while citing the judge's initial dissenting opinion. Judge Warner said in her dissent Wednesday that "gendered pronouns are tricky in this day and age," but contended that "'he' is not the default universal...

