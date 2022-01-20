Philip Morris Can't Nix Vape Import Ban Over Reynolds IP

By Lauren Berg (January 20, 2022, 10:48 PM EST) -- Philip Morris can't ice an order blocking it from importing certain vaping products while it appeals a finding that it infringed a pair of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. patents, the U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday. Philip Morris is appealing the commission's September finding that it flouted Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents, by importing certain tobacco heating systems and components. As a result, the ITC blocked Philip Morris from bringing its IQOS-branded heated tobacco products into the U.S. But the cigarette giant said the ban should be stayed until...

