Marsh Partners With Tech Co. Over Climate Risk Reporting

By Martin Croucher (January 21, 2022, 11:55 AM GMT) -- Insurance broker Marsh has worked with a technology start-up to help businesses manage their environmental risks, before new regulations on climate-risk reporting are introduced this year. Marsh said that the tie-up with Risilience Ltd. will enable the broker's clients to map their progress toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions in line with global goals. The deal with the Cambridge-based company was announced as the U.K.'s largest companies will, from April, be required to disclose the financial risks they are exposed to as a result of climate change. The disclosures will be made in line with a global standard, set out by the Task...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS