Get Ready For Disaster Stress Test, BoE Tells Insurers

By Najiyya Budaly (January 21, 2022, 1:30 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England's regulatory arm has called on insurers to respond to the cyberattack and natural disaster scenarios that it plans to use in an upcoming stress test for the sector. Stefan Claus, technical head of insurance for the Prudential Regulation Authority, has written to general and life insurers, telling them that the watchdog is seeking technical input on its proposed stress test, which it will formally launch in May. The PRA is asking insurance groups to provide feedback on the scenarios that will be used in the stress test. Claus said in a letter dated Thursday that the watchdog...

