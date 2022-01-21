Lawyer Loses Appeal Of Strike-Off Over Dishonest Transfers

By Joanne Faulkner (January 21, 2022, 3:44 PM GMT) -- A former City litigator found to have used a client's divorce settlement to fund his own digital disputes ventures lost a bid on Friday to reverse a decision by a disciplinary tribunal to strike him off. Judge Sara Cockerill said at the High Court that the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal was right to strike Tony Guise from the roll of solicitors early last year. The City lawyer, who began practicing in 1986, ran Guise Solicitors but closed it down in May 2016 to focus on his commercial ventures. Guise was accused of making dishonest transfers amounting to almost £400,000 ($540,000) between 2014 and...

