Squire Patton Guides Engineering Co. On £250M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (January 21, 2022, 3:57 PM GMT) -- A British engineering company has said it has insured £250 million ($339 million) of liabilities in its retirement scheme with Pension Insurance Corporation PLC. IMI PLC, which is based in Birmingham, central England, said on Thursday that the deal will cover 1,200 members of its defined benefit scheme, the IMI 2014 Deferred Fund. The deal for IMI will guard against the risk that the cost of providing retirements benefits could increase, either due to scheme members living longer than expected, changes in interest rates or other market fluctuations. The deal comes amid a rush this month of other businesses also seeking...

