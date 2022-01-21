Slayback Gets PTAB To Wipe Out Schizophrenia Treatment IP

By Adam Lidgett (January 21, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated dozens of claims in a Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma patent for treating schizophrenia without certain side effects, finding that the claims were obvious. A three-judge panel at the PTAB on Thursday found that Slayback Pharma LLC adequately proved that 75 claims in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.'s U.S. Patent No. 9,815,827 were not patentable. The panel agreed that the '827 patent was obvious over a prior patent referred to as Saji. Specifically, the panel said Slayback was able to show "that Saji teaches or suggests each limitation of the challenged claims." "Petitioner has also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS