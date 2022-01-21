Fed. Circ. Backs Toss Of MRI Patent Suit Against Government

By Britain Eakin (January 21, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit Friday summarily affirmed a decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissing an infringement suit lodged by NeuroGrafix against the U.S. government over a patent on MRI technology. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel left undisturbed the federal claims court ruling from May 2020, which held that the court lacked jurisdiction because NeuroGrafix didn't obtain the right to sue the government for infringement until after the patent expired in 2013. NeuroGrafix had argued on appeal that the federal claims court should have joined the party that had the right to sue to the litigation, rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS