Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Improper Expert Strips Kyocera Of ITC Drill Patent Win

By Andrew Karpan (January 21, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit handed down a precedential decision on Friday that found a U.S. International Trade Commission judge made the wrong call in letting an engineer testify in Kyocera Corp.'s patent case without having any experience in the power drill industry, sending Kyocera's case back to the ITC.

The ruling came down after a three-judge panel held an hour-long hearing in the case last November. In an opinion penned by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore, the court criticized several findings from Chief ITC Judge Charles Bullock, who oversaw a Section 337 case that Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc. lodged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!