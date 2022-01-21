FCA Drops Probe Into M&C Saatchi's Accounting Practices

By Richard Crump (January 21, 2022, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog has closed its accounting investigation into M&C Saatchi, the advertising agency said on Friday. The Financial Conduct Authority has said it has insufficient basis to take action against advertising agency M&C Saatchi. (Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images) M&C Saatchi said in a trading statement that the Financial Conduct Authority had ended its two-year investigation into the company's bookkeeping errors, opened after it revealed it needed to adjust its accounts. A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed the decision. "Having completed the investigation and considered all of the information available in this case, we have determined...

