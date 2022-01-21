IP Hires: Brown Rudnick, Squire Patton, Levi & Snotherly

By Tiffany Hu (January 21, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick has bolstered its technology group with the addition of an eight-person team of former McCarter & English attorneys, and a former name partner from Adduci Mastriani & Schaumberg has joined Washington, D.C., firm Levi & Snotherly. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. McKool Smith Ryan McBeth A former Bracewell LLP attorney has joined McKool Smith as a patent litigator in Houston, the firm announced Jan. 13. Ryan McBeth spent nearly five years at Bracewell, most recently as senior counsel, before joining Dallas-headquartered McKool Smith this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a patent,...

