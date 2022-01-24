Calfee Halter Adds 4 IP Attys From Cleveland Boutique

By Adrian Cruz (January 24, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP announced that it has added four intellectual property attorneys, including two partners, to its Cleveland office, from the boutique firm Medley Behrens & Lewis LLC. Partners Michael J. Medley and Todd E. Behrens, senior attorney Philip G. Ammar and associate Thomas R. Irwin joined Calfee Halter earlier this month, with the two partners having run their own firm for the past 10 and a half years. Behrens told Law360 on Monday that they chose to join Calfee Halter because it will allow them to continue serving the same clients as they had previously while having a...

