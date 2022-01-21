SPAC N2 Acquisition Withdraws $450M IPO

By Charlie Innis (January 21, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- N2 Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company led by the founders of investment firms TOMS Capital and Mariposa Capital, pulled back its plans for a potential $450 million initial public offering on Friday. The blank-check company filed an application to withdraw its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, telling regulators in the filing the "reason for such withdrawal is that the company decided not to proceed with the initial public offering of its securities." The SPAC has not sold or issued any securities, and its registration statement "has not been declared effective" by the SEC, according to the...

