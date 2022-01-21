SEC's $37M Tipster Award Is Second Largest Of FY 2022

By Al Barbarino (January 21, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that two whistleblowers will evenly split a $37 million joint award for providing "key evidence" that contributed to the success of an enforcement action, marking the second-largest award paid out in fiscal year 2022. The duo helped the agency's claims review staff "understand the evidence," provided ongoing assistance as the investigation progressed, and helped staff identify valuable information that contributed to the enforcement action, according to Friday's order. The tipsters will receive a 50-50 split, meaning they each have $18.5 million coming their way, unless they jointly request in writing, within 10 days, that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS