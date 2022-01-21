Maryland AG Sues Baltimore Over Wastewater Plant Pollution

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 21, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Maryland's attorney general Friday sued the city of Baltimore over pollution from the state's two largest wastewater treatment plants that the attorney general alleges hampers efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay watershed and other streams, creeks and rivers. According to AG Brian Frosh's state court lawsuit, filed on behalf of the state Department of the Environment, the Back River and Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plants have been spewing pollutants including nitrogen and phosphorus into waters in and around the city in violation of state law. The AG's office said in a statement that the department inspected the plants several times in 2021...

