Cannabis Bill Roundup: Neb. Measure Leaves Activists Cold

By Sam Reisman (January 24, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Nebraska lawmaker introduced a medical marijuana bill that drew swift criticism from activists working to put a legalization question on the ballot in the next election, while Mississippi lawmakers moved a medical marijuana bill one step closer to the governor's desk. Here are some of the major legislative developments in cannabis reform from the past week. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Groene, R-North Platte, filed L.B. 1275 on Thursday, a bill that would allow patients to possess up to 2½ ounces of flower, or oils and pills with 1,000 mg of THC. The bill is fairly restrictive, however, in that it prohibits...

