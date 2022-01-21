Legal Aid Society Elects Cooley Counsel As Board President

By Anna Sanders (January 21, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Cooley LLP attorney will be the next president of the board of directors at the oldest and largest provider of legal aid in the U.S., the New York nonprofit said Friday. The Legal Aid Society in New York elected Cooley senior counsel Alan Levine as board president, replacing former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner John Carroll, who has held the position since 2019. Levine is currently a senior counsel in Cooley's commercial litigation, securities litigation and white collar and regulatory practice groups within the firm's litigation department. Levine first joined Legal Aid's board in 2002 and was...

