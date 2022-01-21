Customer Says Dollar Bank Policy Should've Halted $4M Scam

By Matthew Santoni (January 21, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- A woman who was tricked into converting $4.3 million into cryptocurrency and wiring it to scammers has told a Pennsylvania state court that Dollar Bank had a policy that should have flagged and stopped the wire transfers, saying that makes the bank liable for negligence. In seeking to dismiss Dollar Bank's preliminary objections to her suit, counsel for Mary Clayton said the bank's alleged policy of screening wire transfers and stopping them if they're suspicious created an affirmative duty for the bank to protect her, independent of federal regulations, citing the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's ruling in Dittman v. University of...

