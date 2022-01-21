New Evidence OK In Ohio High Court COVID Suit, Biz Argues

By Ben Zigterman (January 21, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A restaurant pushed back against Cincinnati Insurance's effort to keep an email out of a closely watched COVID-19 coverage suit before the state's supreme court, arguing that the insurer's objections this week ignored the substance of the proposed new evidence. With the Ohio Supreme Court poised to hear oral arguments Feb. 8 in a closely watched COVID-19 coverage case between a restaurant and its insurer, the restaurant is countering the insurer's efforts to keep an email from being introduced into evidence. (AP Photo/LM Otero) While the insurer argued Tuesday that the supplemental brief from Queens Tower Restaurant Inc. violated Ohio Supreme...

