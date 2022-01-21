SEC Says UBS Representative Stole $6M From Client

By Katryna Perera (January 21, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Friday against a former investment adviser at UBS Financial Services Inc., alleging that he stole roughly $5.8 million from a long-standing client and spent much of it on various women he was romantically involved with. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that German Nino, a registered representative and investment adviser associated with UBS, stole almost $6 million from a high-net-worth couple who were long-standing clients of the firm from May 2014 to February 2020. According to the complaint, Nino was the financial adviser for...

