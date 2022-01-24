UnitedHealth Files 2nd Suit Over $38M Merger Math Dispute

By Jeff Montgomery (January 24, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- The buyer in a proposed $750 million acquisition of USHealth Group Inc. has sued Shareholder Representative Services LLC in Delaware Chancery Court, renewing a once-beaten effort to recover a disputed $38 million price jump after the deal had been struck. Buyer Golden Rule Financial Corp., a UnitedHealth Group insurance subsidiary, says in its complaint filed last week that the unanticipated $38 million increase emerged after seller USHealth Group Inc. adopted a corrected accounting rule — differing from one used before closing — to "true-up" the price tag. SRS, which represents the seller's stockholders in the post-merger case, said the seller's final...

