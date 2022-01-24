Foley Elects Longtime Business Law Partner As CEO

By Matt Perez (January 24, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has announced the election of partner Daljit S. Doogal as its next chairman and CEO, beginning his term this spring. Doogal, a business attorney who has been with the firm for over two decades, will succeed Jay O. Rothman, firm's chairman and CEO since 2011. Reaching his term limit, Rothman will take on the role of University of Wisconsin system president in June. "Daljit is an exceptional lawyer, and he will be an outstanding leader for Foley," Rothman said in a statement on Friday. "Daljit's election as chairman and CEO is a significant moment in our firm's...

