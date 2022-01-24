Judge Grants SEC Early Win In Microcap Stock Suit

By Carolina Bolado (January 24, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win Friday in its suit accusing a microcap stock trader of earning $21.5 million while operating as an unregistered dealer. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom granted the SEC summary judgment against Justin W. Keener after she found that he operated as a securities "dealer" as defined under the Exchange Act without registering with the SEC. Keener argued that he is a private investor and not a dealer, but Judge Bloom said that given the volume of his trading activity and his business operations, there was sufficient evidence to conclude...

