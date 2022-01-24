IRS Looking Into Incorrect Info On Child Tax Credit Letters

By David van den Berg (January 24, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service is looking into concerns about taxpayers receiving letters regarding advance child tax credit payments that show incorrect information, but expects the problem affects a limited set of taxpayers, agency officials said Monday. Chuck Rettig, the agency's commissioner, said on a news call that he's confident the scope of the problem is limited and further information would be released as it becomes available. The officials were asked about the magnitude of the problem after a report in Politico said that by some estimates, hundreds of thousands or millions of taxpayers could be receiving letters with inaccurate credit amounts....

