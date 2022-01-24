Ex-Lloyd's Tech Boss Joins Willis Towers In Digital Boost

By Irene Madongo (January 24, 2022, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Broker Willis Towers Watson said on Monday that it has hired a former Lloyd's of London's executive to help build its technology push, amid an industry surge in digitalization. Lou Smith, former chief digital officer at Lloyd's, has been appointed to WTW's insurance consulting and technology business, the firm, formerly known as Willis Towers Watson, said. She will lead the subsidiary's commercial lines data strategy. The commercial lines insurance market has seen growth in digitalization, Tasha Pettet, a director at WTW, said. Digitalization involves using technology to change a business model. "There has been a marked increase in the pace and appetite of digitalization throughout...

