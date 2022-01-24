Pension Scams Seen Falling After New Rules For Trustees

By Martin Croucher (January 24, 2022, 4:09 PM GMT) -- The number of pension transfers potentially linked to crime continued to fall last month, as new regulations were introduced to offer better protection for retirement savers, a consultancy said on Monday. XPS Pensions Group said its proprietary scam index showed that 41% of pension transfers carried out in December were potentially linked to scams, compared with 50% in November. XPS said that the number of pension transfers in December had also fallen to a four-year low. The company does not publish exact number of monthly transfers, but it said that 50 in every 10,000 pension savers moved their money last month,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS