EU Clears Allianz's $8B Debt For Equity Swap Of Intelsat

By Najiyya Budaly (January 24, 2022, 3:20 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Monday that it has waved through insurer Allianz's acquisition of satellite operator Intelsat SA after finding that the proposed transaction would not hinder competition in any of the bloc's markets. The European Union's executive arm said that it has approved the proposed acquisition of sole control of Intelsat, which is bankrupt, by the German arm of Allianz SE. Allianz is the parent company of Allianz group, a global financial services company that provides life and general insurance and asset management. Virginia-based Intelsat operates satellite networks, ground networks and communication services for telecommunication operators, media companies and internet service...

