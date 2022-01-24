Pen Underwriting Reaches £300M Deal With Insurer QBE

By Martin Croucher (January 24, 2022, 3:13 PM GMT) -- Pen Underwriting said on Monday that it will provide £300 million ($404 million) worth of cover to industries transporting hazardous goods, after renewing a deal with insurer QBE Europe. The managing general agent, which is owned by Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based broker Arthur J. Gallagher, said the three-year extension to its agreement with QBE would also enable it to provide insurance to higher education and other public bodies. The tie-up is known in the insurance industry as a capacity deal. It enables Pen to effectively underwrite risks on behalf of QBE, which accepts liability of up to £300 million for claims. ...

