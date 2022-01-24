IT Execs Pressured Finance Pro To Falsify Accounts, Jury Told

By Richard Crump (January 24, 2022, 5:41 PM GMT) -- Two former executives at Redcentric PLC pressurized the British IT company's former finance director to falsify its accounts to mislead investors about its assets and debts, a prosecutor for the City watchdog said as a two-month trial draws to a close. Fraser Fisher, who was chief executive of Redcentric, and the company's former chief financial officer, Timothy Coleman, leant on Estelle Croft to disguise the data service provider's poor financial performance, the Financial Conduct Authority told the jury at Southwark Crown Court in closing arguments. Coleman and Fisher "knowingly put pressure" on Croft to produce cash and debt figures close to the market's...

