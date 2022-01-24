Hacking Suspect Ducks US Extradition Over Suicide Fears

By Christopher Crosby (January 24, 2022, 3:59 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Monday to order the extradition of a British man to the U.S. to face trial over allegations that he helped to steal $8.5 million in cryptocurrency, amid concerns that he might kill himself in an American prison. A district judge has discharged an extradition request for an alleged hacker, finding there is a "high risk of suicide" if he was imprisoned overseas during trial. (iStock) District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths discharged an extradition request for alleged hacker Corey De Rose at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, finding that there is a "high risk of suicide" if he was imprisoned abroad...

