Starboard-Backed Acacia Research Bids $9B For Kohl's

By Charlie Innis (January 24, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Department store chain Kohl's confirmed Monday it has heard from potential suitors looking to acquire the company, which includes one takeover bid by Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research worth nearly $9 billion. Acacia Research told the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission in a filing on Monday that it has proposed to buy Kohl's for $64 per share in cash. The offer price comes up to a deal value of just over $8.9 billion, based on the number of Kohl's total outstanding shares as of Nov. 26, according to SEC filings. Kohl's said in its statement that the board of directors will determine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS