Justices Pass On House GOP's Proxy Voting Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (January 24, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to rules imposed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowing congressional members to cast proxy votes for colleagues not on the floor during the COVID-19 pandemic. The justices' decision to deny a petition for certiorari left intact a July D.C. Circuit decision that says House Republicans cannot sue over the proxy voting measure because the U.S. Constitution's speech and debate clause prohibits the judiciary from settling fights over congressional rules. As usual, the Supreme Court gave no explanation for denying the petition lodged last September...

