Ex-W.Va. Jurist Won't Get Top Court Review On Juror's Twitter

By Ivan Moreno (January 24, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- Convicted former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry lost his bid Monday to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether a juror at his fraud trial improperly read information about the case on Twitter. Loughry was appealing the Fourth Circuit's denial of his request for a new trial or to conduct an evidentiary hearing to investigate allegations that the juror violated court rules. The high court denied Loughry's writ of certiorari, which he filed after the full Fourth Circuit declined to rehear the case on a 6-6 split. Jurors convicted Loughry in October 2018 of using government cars for...

