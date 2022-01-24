Deals Boom Meets Expansive Biden Antitrust Agenda

By Justin Wise (January 24, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The pace and value of corporate transactions soared to new heights in 2021 and signals point to an equally active environment in early 2022, creating a dynamic in which merger activity is surging as the Biden administration settles into a more ambitious and aggressive antitrust enforcement approach. How that approach will impact the deals landscape remains uncertain, a group of corporate and antitrust lawyers told Law360 Pulse, but there's no sign yet that rhetoric from agencies like the Federal Trade Commission is making deal makers pause. Still, some attorneys say important aspects of their work are changing, with more expansive regulatory...

