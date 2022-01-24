Calif. Bar Hires Firm To Probe Girardi Conflicts

By Brandon Lowrey (January 24, 2022, 12:00 PM EST) -- The State Bar of California has hired a Los Angeles law firm to investigate whether it had mishandled complaints against Thomas V. Girardi due to the disgraced former trial lawyer's deep political connections and influence at the agency, the agency said Monday. The announcement comes as the largest regulator of lawyers in the nation tries to rehabilitate its image after revelations that it failed to take action against Girardi, who had numerous friends throughout the Bar, despite decades of credible allegations that he had stolen from his clients. Girardi and the plaintiffs firm he founded, Girardi Keese, are now in bankruptcy...

