More Firms Match Milbank Associate Salary Scale

By Matt Perez (January 24, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- More law firms, including McKool Smith and Goodwin Procter LLP, have announced associate salary bumps matching the prevailing scale set by New York City-based Milbank LLP last week, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Monday. The firms joined Milbank in raising associate salaries by $10,000 for junior classes and $20,000 for midlevel and senior associates. Last year's group of associates will have a salary of $215,000, while attorneys who started in 2014 and beyond will be seeing $385,000. McKool Smith informed its attorneys of the raise in a memo on Friday, with the increase retroactive to Jan. 1. "In 2021, McKool Smith had...

