UK Anti-Fraud Minister Quits Over COVID Loan Record

By Joanne Faulkner (January 24, 2022, 6:04 PM GMT) -- A U.K. minister dramatically resigned in Parliament on Monday after criticizing government oversight of COVID-19 support loan schemes for businesses that have been targeted by fraudsters. Theodore Agnew of Oulton told the House of Lords that he was quitting as minister across HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office because he disapproved of the government response to the problem of fraudulent COVID-19 business payouts. The minister told peers he was unable to defend the government's record in response to an urgent question from the Labour Party about counter-fraud measures, and walked out of the upper chamber. Agnew had been in his dual...

