Nearly 1 in 2 Large UK Firms Seeking Mergers To Grow Faster

By Emily Lever (January 25, 2022, 1:49 PM EST) -- Almost half of U.K. law firms are actively looking to merge with other firms, acquire, or be acquired, hoping not to be left behind in an increasingly consolidated market, according to a new study by Acquira Professional Services. Out of 100 of the U.K.'s largest firms by revenue, 47 are mulling an M&A deal, with 23% of interested firms in the process of negotiating such a deal and 57% searching actively, according to Acquira, an M&A broker for law firms and legal tech companies. The trend is driven by the perception that organic growth isn't enough anymore and big outfits are...

