Brown Rudnick Adds Int'l White Collar Defense Veteran

By Adrian Cruz (January 25, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP added an experienced attorney with over two decades of white collar defense and compliance work in the U.S. and Europe as a partner, the firm announced. Jeffrey W. Cottle joined Brown Rudnick's white collar defense, investigations and compliance practice on Monday after spending a little over three years at Norton Rose Fulbright. Cottle told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to join the firm because of its reputation in the white collar field, its international reach and his close relationships with some of its attorneys. "I've been friends with some of the white collar team members for a very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS