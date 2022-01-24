Ex-USPTO Leader Predicts Next Director Will 'Dilute' Fintiv

By Dani Kass (January 24, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office acting Director Terry Rea said Monday she doesn't expect the next director to eliminate the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's reliance on discretionary denials, but that she expects the process to be watered down. At the PTAB Masters virtual conference hosted by IPWatchdog, Rea and others speculated that President Joe Biden's USPTO director nominee, Kathi Vidal, will modify how much discretionary powers PTAB judges have to turn away challenges but that she won't immediately make radical changes. Clockwise from top left, IPWatchdog's Gene Quinn, Crowell & Moring's Terry Rea, Haynes and Boone's David McCombs, Ropes &...

