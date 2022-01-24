Nelson Mullins Nabs 31 Bowman And Brooke Partners

By Jack Rodgers (January 24, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP will open new offices in Minneapolis, San Diego and Richmond, Virginia, to make space for the addition of 52 attorneys who are joining from Bowman and Brooke LLP, the firm announced Monday. The firm's national litigation practice added 22 partners among Minneapolis, San Diego and Richmond, with another nine expected to join the firm's new Dallas office by Feb. 1, according to a Nelson Mullins spokesperson. The firm will add additional attorneys in both its Los Angeles and Orlando offices, with some 35 paralegals and other staff all moving to Nelson Mullins, the firm said....

