Recycling Co. Ridwell Sues To Collect In Oregon County

By Matthew Perlman (January 24, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Recycling outfit Ridwell Inc. has sued Washington County, Oregon, in federal court, accusing the county of causing more waste to end up in landfills by blocking the company's operations in certain areas in order to protect the monopoly of municipal haulers. Ridwell lodged a complaint Friday in Oregon district court alleging Washington County violated state law and the company's constitutional rights by barring it from operating in unincorporated parts of the county. According to the suit, Ridwell collects material that Washington County's municipal haulers are unable to recycle or reuse, including batteries, lightbulbs and plastic shopping bags. Oregon state law allows...

