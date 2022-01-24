US Rebuffs Claims It Overcharged BASF's Vitamin A Imports

By Hailey Konnath (January 24, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Monday battled allegations it overcharged German multinational chemical BASF Corp. for vitamin A imports, arguing that the classification given to BASF's merchandise was appropriate and BASF's suit should be tossed. BASF lodged a complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade in October, claiming that customs misclassified its dry vitamin A palmitate as subject to a 10% duty. However, the merchandise should've been classified as simply "vitamin A and their derivatives," BASF said, adding that the classification is duty free. The company has asked the court to order a reliquidation of the merchandise and a refund of...

