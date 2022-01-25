What Stablecoin Industry Can Expect From Congress In 2022

By David O'Neil, Carter Burwell and Lily Vo (January 25, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- With Congress back in session following its winter recess, we expect an increasing focus on crypto-asset businesses, especially stablecoins, which are digital assets that are pegged to real assets — usually the U.S. dollar. Stablecoins have experienced incredible growth and expansion recently. The aggregate stablecoin supply grew by 388% in 2021, from $29 billion to over $140 billion, a record high.[1] In response, last year, the House Financial Services Committee[2] and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee[3] held hearings regarding stablecoins and other crypto-assets. And Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the chairman of the banking committee, sent oversight letters to stablecoin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS