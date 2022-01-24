US Trustee Says Alpha Latam Ch. 11 Disclosure Inadequate

By Rick Archer (January 24, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office Monday urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management's Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it contains an inadequately explained settlement and excessively broad liability releases. In an objection to Alpha Latam's plan disclosure, the U.S. Trustee's Office said the latest version of the plan disclosure statement adds a detail-poor settlement with an unnamed group of creditors to a plan that would release the legal claims of parties who will never receive notice the plan exists. "The plan imposes nonconsensual third-party releases on numerous nondebtor parties, and a related-parties clause expands the universe...

