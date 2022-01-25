Kaufman Dolowich Opens Conn. Office Under New Partner

By Sameer Rao (January 25, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is opening an office in Westport, Connecticut, continuing its growth in the New York City metro area under the leadership of an employment attorney and partner who recently moved to the firm from Goldberg Segalla LLP, the firm said Monday. Kaufman Dolowich said the new office at 55 Post Road West will operate under Office Managing Partner Reshma Khanna, who joined the firm this winter after more than 5½ years in Goldberg Segalla's New York office. The new office builds on Kaufman Dolowich's expansion over the past year, which include a tie-up with Southern California firm...

