Christmas Decor Co. Says Competitor Stole 'Elf Squad' TM

By Nathan Hale (January 25, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- There was little Christmas cheer in a lawsuit that a nationwide provider of holiday decorating services filed in Florida federal court against a competitor it claims is improperly using its "Elf Squad" mark to market similar offerings. In a complaint filed Monday in the Middle District of Florida, New York-based Rent A Christmas LLC accused Parrish, Florida-based Giella Designs LLC of knowingly using an "Elf Squad" trademark it says it has used and held rights to since at least July 2019 for its costumed team that provides full-service delivery, installation, pickup and removal of Christmas decorations to commercial and residential customers....

