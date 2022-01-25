AstraZeneca Urges Fed. Circ. To Rethink IP Ruling For Mylan

By Adam Lidgett (January 25, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- AstraZeneca wants the Federal Circuit to rethink a split panel decision that gave Mylan another chance to try to show that its planned generic of inhaler asthma treatment Symbicort doesn't infringe a trio of patents on the product. In a petition for panel and en banc rehearing, AstraZeneca challenged a December decision in which the majority of the panel sided with Mylan's argument that the district court applied an erroneous claim construction that was too broad. "The majority's approach throws into disarray the settled expectations regarding the scope of hundreds of thousands of claims reciting numbers," AstraZeneca said in its Friday...

