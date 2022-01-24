Home Depot GC Urges SEC Immunity For Cyberattack Info

By Al Barbarino (January 24, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should offer broader immunity to corporations who come forward with information regarding cyberattacks, a move that would help regulators and companies address increasingly sophisticated state-sponsored attacks, The Home Depot Inc.'s general counsel said Monday during a virtual panel discussion. Teresa Wynn Roseborough, general counsel and corporate secretary with the U.S. home improvement retail giant, made the comments in relation to an SEC probe launched last summer that offered amnesty to companies if they provided information regarding how they might have been impacted by the now-infamous SolarWinds cyberattack. "I hope they'll offer broader immunity so they can learn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS