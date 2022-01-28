Perkins Coie Nabs Investment Counsel From Bridgewater

By Katryna Perera (January 28, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP announced Monday that a former Bridgewater Associates LP lawyer has joined the firm's investment management team in its New York office, where she will focus on fund formation and manage share subscription negotiations with institutional investors. Sandhya Ganapathy spent a decade at Bridgewater focusing on hedge funds and providing legal counsel on compliance and regulatory matters. In an email to Law360, Ganapathy said she decided to join Perkins Coie because it gave her an opportunity to diversify her practice beyond hedge funds to private equity and venture funds. "Perkins Coie also has a cutting-edge practice and national platform...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS